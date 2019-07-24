Sports
July 24, 2019 5:01 pm
Updated: July 24, 2019 5:02 pm

Andrew Copp signs with Winnipeg Jets

By Staff The Canadian Press
WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Jets and Andrew Copp have signed a two-year contract with an average annual value of US$2.28 million dollars.

The move comes a day after an arbitrator awarded Copp a two-year, $4.56-million contract.

The forward has played four full seasons with the Jets and had 25 points, including a career-high 11 goals, last season.

Copp made his debut for the Jets in 2015, after playing three seasons for the University of Michigan.

