Andrew Copp signs with Winnipeg Jets

WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Jets and Andrew Copp have signed a two-year contract with an average annual value of US$2.28 million dollars.

The move comes a day after an arbitrator awarded Copp a two-year, $4.56-million contract.

The forward has played four full seasons with the Jets and had 25 points, including a career-high 11 goals, last season.

Copp made his debut for the Jets in 2015, after playing three seasons for the University of Michigan.