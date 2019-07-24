Alleged identity thief arrested in Penticton after 30 pieces of identification found in vehicle

An alleged identity thief has been arrested in Penticton.

Penticton RCMP Cst. James Grandy said in a press release that Devon Dean White is facing several charges after he was arrested on July 14 for prohibited driving and possession of a controlled substance.

Upon the search of his vehicle, officers allegedly recovered 30 pieces of identification, as well as stolen property from Apex Mountain Ski Resort.

In the following days, officers with the Street Enforcement Unit executed two search warrants at an apartment on Sydney St. in Penticton, as well as a U-Haul truck.

“Numerous additional stolen documents and identification were found, which officers believe the suspect was in possession of for the purpose of identity theft,” the release says.

A dirt bike allegedly stolen during a break and enter in Okanagan Falls on July 12 was recovered, along with stolen property from the Edge Water Marina in Peachland and stolen cheques from the Roll N Stones Fun Centre in Penticton.

The release says the investigation continues and additional charges are anticipated.

White appeared in court on July 15 and was remanded in custody until July 31 pending further investigation.