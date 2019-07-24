St. Louis Blues hire retired NHLer Marc Savard as assistant coach

Marc Savard is returning to the NHL as an assistant coach with the Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues. On Wednesday, the club announced the hiring of Savard, a longtime resident of Peterborough, as an assistant coach to work alongside head coach Craig Berube.



I was fortunate to play with Marc during my career and I'm very familiar with his passion and acumen for the game," stated Berube. "He was a tremendous player and possesses an elite offensive mind. His addition to our staff will be a great benefit to our players and the organization." READ MORE: Concussions in the NHL: Former and current players speak out Savard, 42, officially retired in January 2018 after a 13-year career but last played in 2011 after concussions forced him to the sidelines and cut his career short. He never returned to the ice but the centre was still under contract until the end of the 2016-2017 season. In 807 career regular-season games, Savard scored 706 points during his time with the New York Rangers, Calgary Flames, Atlanta Thrashers and Boston Bruins.

He played in 25 playoff games and earned his name on the Stanley Cup with the Bruins in 2011. Ironically, the two-time all-star is joining the team that defeated his beloved Bruins in Game 7 of this year’s Stanley Cup final. “I’m a hands-on guy, I want to be around the players and around the team and help out,” Savard said on the Blues’ Twitter feed. ” I really appreciate this opportunity that (General Manager) Doug Armstrong is giving me and I want to prove him right that I can help the team.” Since his retirement, Savard has worked as an analyst on Hockey Night in Canada and on radio broadcasts in Toronto. He’s also a longtime coach in Peterborough’s minor hockey scene and assists training for the OHL’s Peterborough Petes. He’s also an amateur golfer, competing at a number of provincial and Peterborough-area tournaments. WATCH: St. Louis Blues’ Vince Dunn brings the Stanley Cup home to Lindsay, Ont.