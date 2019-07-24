Winnipeg police issue Silver Alert for missing 81-year-old

Winnipeg police have issued a Silver Alert and are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing senior.

Walter Schellenberg, 81, was last seen near the Canadian Tire on Regent Avenue Wednesday morning.

He’s described as 6’0″ with a thin build, and was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black or blue jacket.

Police are concerned for Schellenberg’s well-being and are asking anyone with information to call the Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.

Similar to an Amber Alert, which police may issue when a child goes missing, the Silver Alert is meant to be used to inform the public about a missing elderly person or someone with dementia, autism or down syndrome.

