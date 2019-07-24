Winnipeg police issue Silver Alert for missing 81-year-old
Winnipeg police have issued a Silver Alert and are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing senior.
Walter Schellenberg, 81, was last seen near the Canadian Tire on Regent Avenue Wednesday morning.
He’s described as 6’0″ with a thin build, and was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black or blue jacket.
READ MORE: Winnipeg police locate man with dementia who wandered from home
Police are concerned for Schellenberg’s well-being and are asking anyone with information to call the Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.
Similar to an Amber Alert, which police may issue when a child goes missing, the Silver Alert is meant to be used to inform the public about a missing elderly person or someone with dementia, autism or down syndrome.
WATCH: Bathroom break strands 71-year-old pilot on Pickerel Lake
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.