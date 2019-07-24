Vin Diesel stunt double severely injured on ‘Fast & Furious 9’ set, production halted

Production on Fast & Furious 9 has been halted after a stuntman was severely injured while filming in England.

Work on the film was put on hold Monday following the accident at the Warner Bros. Studios in Leavesden.

Joe Watts, a professional stuntman who teaches tumbling at a performing arts school outside London, was airlifted from the movie’s set with what Hertfordshire police said were “serious injuries.”

Watts remained hospitalized on Tuesday. He’s been playing Vin Diesel’s body double in the latest installment of the long-running franchise.

The Creative Academy, the school were Watts teaches, said it was “saddened” by his accident.

A spokeswoman for Universal told ITV: “We had an injury on the set of Fast 9 today in Leavesden with one of our stuntmen. We have halted production for the day to focus on this situation.”

A spokeswoman for Hertfordshire Constabulary told the outlet that “police were called shortly before noon today [Monday] following an incident at Warner Bros Studios in Leavesden, Hertfordshire.”

“It was reported that a man had been injured while working at the location and sustained serious injuries. The air ambulance attended and police officers are currently on scene to assist and carry out initial inquiries.”

The ambulance service said a patient with a serious head injury was taken to the Royal London Hospital by air ambulance.

Watts has appeared in movies like Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Game of Thrones, Spider-Man Far From Home and Kingsman: The Golden Circle.

It’s unclear if any actors were on set when the accident occurred.

Fast & Furious 9, starring film series regulars Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez, is due for release in 2020.

—With files from the Associated Press