York police searching for missing teenage girl in Markham

York Regional Police say they are searching for a missing 17-year-old girl from Markham.

Police say Ayra Nawaz was last seen on Sunday shortly after noon walking from a plaza near Cornell Park and Bur Oak avenues.

She has not been seen or heard from since, investigators said.

Nawaz is described as a South Asian girl who stands five feet four inches tall and has a medium build. She was last seen wearing a black T-shirt with a gold “North” logo, black track pants and black-and-white sandals with a Michael Kors logo in gold.

Police said they, along with family members, are growing concerned for her well-being.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the York Regional Police at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7541 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.