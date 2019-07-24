Canada
July 24, 2019 8:17 am

SIU investigating after 52-year-old Kingston man dies following arrest at local Harvey’s

By Production Assistant  Global News

The province's Special Investigations Unit is investigating the death of a Kingston man arrested at a local restaurant on Tuesday afternoon.

The Special Investigations Unit, Ontario’s police watchdog, is looking into the death of a 52-year-old man in Kingston.

Police received a call around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday reporting that a man was behaving erratically at a local restaurant. Officers were then dispatched to the Harvey’s at Princess and Regent streets in the city’s midtown.

When officers arrived, police say they found the man in the restroom and took him into custody.

The man was later taken to the hospital, where he lost all vital signs and was pronounced dead.

An autopsy is expected to be performed on Thursday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the SIU.

The SIU is an independent agency that investigates incidents involving police that have resulted in death, serious injury or alleged sexual assault.

