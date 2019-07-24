Rescue underway for injured woman on Kelowna mountain trail
The Kelowna Fire Department has been called in to help bring an injured mountain biker off the trail in Myra-Bellevue Provincial Park.
Firefighters were called out around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday for the rescue operation alongside Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) and the B.C. Ambulance Service.
An initial search crew set out on mountain bikes to locate the woman.
The effort to retrieve her with ATV’s is expected to take some time in the dark.
Her injuries are not believed to be life threatening, according to fire department personnel on the scene.
