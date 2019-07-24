Sports
July 24, 2019 1:14 am

Rescue underway for injured woman on Kelowna mountain trail

By Anchor/Reporter  Global News

ATV's are being used to transport rescuers to an injured mountain biker in Myra-Bellevue Provincial park in Kelowna.

Jeff Martin/ Global Okanagan
The Kelowna Fire Department has been called in to help bring an injured mountain biker off the trail in Myra-Bellevue Provincial Park.

Firefighters were called out around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday for the rescue operation alongside Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) and the B.C. Ambulance Service.

An initial search crew set out on mountain bikes to locate the woman.

The effort to retrieve her with ATV’s is expected to take some time in the dark.

Her injuries are not believed to be life threatening, according to fire department personnel on the scene.

 

