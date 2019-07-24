Rescue underway for injured woman on Kelowna mountain trail

The Kelowna Fire Department has been called in to help bring an injured mountain biker off the trail in Myra-Bellevue Provincial Park.

Firefighters were called out around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday for the rescue operation alongside Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) and the B.C. Ambulance Service.

An initial search crew set out on mountain bikes to locate the woman.

Rescue underway at Myra-Bellevue Provincial Park. #kelowna Help on way for injured biker. Video: ⁦@jeff_globalnews⁩ pic.twitter.com/lsOM4gS71p — Doris Bregolisse (@Global_Doris) July 24, 2019

The effort to retrieve her with ATV’s is expected to take some time in the dark.

Her injuries are not believed to be life threatening, according to fire department personnel on the scene.

