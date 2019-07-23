$250,000 in property snagged from Penticton storage lot, police investigating

Penticton RCMP is investigating after $250,000 worth of property was allegedly stolen from a storage lot.

Police say that one or more suspects broke into a secure storage compound on Green Mountain Road and took what they call unique and expensive items, most of which were lighting equipment used in the film industry.

READ MORE: Alcohol believed to be factor in crash near Penticton, RCMP says

The property’s owner was alerted by a neighbour who saw that the property’s gate had been left open.

When the owner arrived to inspect the area, a truck quickly drove off but the owner noted the licence plate and gave it to police.

The truck that had sped away from the property was found in Okanagan Falls, but the missing property and suspect(s) were never found.

READ MORE: Medical condition could be cause of Coalmont phone booth attack: defence

RCMP said in a release that the “[stolen] property included several black plastic totes with yellow lids, red lighting gear, power supplies, LED boards, DMX four channels, ATM machine and a drop safe.”

Anyone with information who has not spoken to police is encouraged to contact Penticton RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

WATCH: (July 11, 2019) Extended interview with Penticton RCMP Superintendent Ted De Jager