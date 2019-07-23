Construction in Vernon to temporarily disrupt traffic

A section of road near downtown Vernon will be out of commission from July 29 to Aug. 1, according to the City of Vernon.

The city says it is installing underground utility services in the area of 3600 Alexis Park Drive.

“Single lane alternating traffic will be in effect,” the city said in a release.

The site will have a construction crew member directing traffic, and the sidewalk on the west side of Alexis Park will be closed, the city says.

The sidewalk on the opposite side of the road will remain open.

For more information, visit the City of Vernon’s website.

