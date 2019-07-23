Sudden medical episode may have led to fatal crash at Burlington’s LaSalle Park Marina: police

A sudden medical episode may be the reason why a vehicle plunged into the water at LaSalle Park Marina in Burlington earlier this month, killing the married couple inside, according to police.

Halton Regional Police Const. Ryan Anderson told Global News that an inspection of the vehicle found no defects that would contribute to a loss of control or collision such as the tragic events that unfolded on the evening of July 2, when the car drove into the waters of Lake Ontario.

The coroner’s report listed “a medical condition involving the heart” of the male driver as the cause of his death, although the exact medical condition has not been disclosed due to privacy reasons.

No foul play is suspected.

Anderson confirmed that the autopsy determined the female passenger died from drowning.

Efforts to rescue David and Natalie Black, both in their 50s, were unsuccessful after their navy-blue sedan drove into the waters of Hamilton Harbour.

