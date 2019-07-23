‘It’s not dairy that is the problem:’ N.B. farmer supports review of Canada Food Guide

Canada’s new food guide has become the topic of political debate.

Last week, conservative leader Andrew Scheer said it’s based on a flawed and biased process. The liberals are now firing back and in New Brunswick, some farmers say the removal of dairy as a food group is hurting the industry.

Dairy farmer Mike Mullin of Steeves Mountain, N.B., said that he would love to see a review of the new food guide that was released in January, removing dairy as a formal food group.

He said it was big blow for dairy farmers across the country.

“It really shouldn’t be taking the hit. It is not dairy that is the problem it is the lack of exercise. Our country has some of the most obese people the world,” said Mullin.

Mullin said that he would like to see the country revert back to the old guide, and believes the topic is being somewhat politicized.

“Perhaps that is part of it right now, but for sure this current government hasn’t helped agriculture in this country very darn much,” he said.

Last week at a Dairy Farmers of Canada meeting, Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer promised to review the new Canada Food Guide if he were to be elected. Scheer said the process that was used to craft the new version of the guide was flawed.

In Fredericton on Tuesday, New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs agreed with Scheer’s call for a review.

“This is something that can have an actual impact on many, many farmers across our country. So, I think understanding how this decision was made, what were the facts surrounding that so that people have confidence in the process,” said Higgs.

On Monday, Canada’s Health Minister, Ginette Petitpas-Taylor, said she was appalled by Scheer’s comments questioning the science and consultation process behind the changes made to the new food guide.

“It has the latest nutritional knowledge which contrary to what Mr. Scheer thinks evolves over time,” said Petitpas-Taylor.