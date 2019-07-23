Cambridge film office honoured for work with ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’

The film office with the City of Cambridge is the first in Canada to be nominated for a LMGI Awards.

The nomination for Outstanding Film Commission is in connection with the city’s work with The Handmaid’s Tale, which is often in production throughout the area.

Other locations to be nominated include the Buffalo/Niagara Film Office, NY (The Purge), Humboldt-Del Norte Film Commission, CA (A Wrinkle in Time), New South Wales, Australia (Pacific Rim Uprising) and Film Otago Southland Film Office, New Zealand (Mission Impossible: Fallout).

This is the sixth year the awards have been handed out by the Location Managers Guild International. The organization is designed to support creative professionals involved in location filming around the globe.

Other locations which have previously been nominated for the award include Los Angeles, Atlanta, New York State, Vietnam, Iceland, Berlin and the Royal Film Commission of Jordan.