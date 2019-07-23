Politics
July 23, 2019 11:32 am

Premier Doug Ford says Boris Johnson will do ‘great job’ as Britain’s next prime minister

By Staff The Canadian Press

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is seen during an event in Bowmanville, Ont., Friday, May 31, 2019.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
LUCAN, Ont. – Ontario Premier Doug Ford says Boris Johnson will do a “great job” as Britain’s next prime minister.

Ford praised the new leader of Britain’s Conservative Party at a news conference in Lucan, Ont., this morning.

He says Johnson is “a no-nonsense type of person” who will “get the job done.”

The premier says he would like to meet Johnson if he ever travels to the United Kingdom.

Johnson overwhelmingly defeated rival Jeremy Hunt in a vote of party members.

He is also set to succeed Theresa May as prime minister on Wednesday.

– With files from the Associated Press

