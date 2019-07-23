Command post set up in search for missing Cambridge man

Waterloo Regional Police have issued an appeal to the public for help in finding a missing Cambridge man.

Police say that they have set up a command post on Goddard Crescent as they search for 42-year-old Jason Ng.

They also say the OPP’s Underwater Search and Recovery Unit has been brought in to help with the investigation.

Ng is being described as Asian, 5’8” tall with a medium build, short black hair, dark eyes, and has prescription glasses.

Police say there is concern for his well-being and they are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

UPDATE: Missing person, Jason Ng, 42, from Cambridge. Described as male, Asian, 5’8” tall with a medium build, black, short hair, dark eyes, and has prescription glasses. There is concern for his well-being. Anyone with info asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or @WaterlooCrime. pic.twitter.com/GEkW2pn1uv — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) July 23, 2019