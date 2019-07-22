Hamilton police looking for suspects after hit and run sends driver to hospital

Hamilton police are looking for suspects after a fail to remain collision in the city centre on Monday afternoon that sent a driver to hospital.

Police say the incident happened around 4:30 p.m. on St. Clair Boulevard between Delaware and Cumberland Avenues.

It’s believed three males, observed fleeing northbound from the area, may have been involved.

The driver reportedly suffered minor injuries in the incident.

Anyone with information can reach out to police at (905) 546-4772.

