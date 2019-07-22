Crime
July 22, 2019 11:54 pm
Updated: July 22, 2019 11:56 pm

Hamilton police looking for suspects after hit and run sends driver to hospital

By Digital Content Coordinator  900 CHML
Hamilton police are looking for suspects after a hit and run sent one person to hospital on Monday.

Hamilton police are looking for suspects after a hit and run sent one person to hospital on Monday.

Hamilton Police Service
A A

Hamilton police are looking for suspects after a fail to remain collision in the city centre on Monday afternoon that sent a driver to hospital.

Police say the incident happened around 4:30 p.m. on St. Clair Boulevard between Delaware and Cumberland Avenues.

READ MORE: Hamilton police arrest three people in connection with organized street racing

It’s believed three males, observed fleeing northbound from the area, may have been involved.

The driver reportedly suffered minor injuries in the incident.

Anyone with information can reach out to police at (905) 546-4772.

WATCH: YouTube star Emily Hartridge killed in traffic accident

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Cumberland Avenue
Delaware Avenue
Fail to Remain
fail to remian
Hamilton
Hamilton Police
st. clair boulevard

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.