Hamilton police looking for suspects after hit and run sends driver to hospital
A A
Hamilton police are looking for suspects after a fail to remain collision in the city centre on Monday afternoon that sent a driver to hospital.
Police say the incident happened around 4:30 p.m. on St. Clair Boulevard between Delaware and Cumberland Avenues.
READ MORE: Hamilton police arrest three people in connection with organized street racing
It’s believed three males, observed fleeing northbound from the area, may have been involved.
The driver reportedly suffered minor injuries in the incident.
Anyone with information can reach out to police at (905) 546-4772.
WATCH: YouTube star Emily Hartridge killed in traffic accident
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.