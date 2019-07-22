New Westminster police investigate reported shooting, seek witnesses

New Westminster police were called to a reported shooting Monday afternoon.

Investigators said they were called to the area of 9th Street and St. Andrews Street around 4:40 p.m.

Police said they located “several” people at the scene, but no one with any obvious injuries.

A Global BC viewer who lives in the area said it appeared that police had detained three people at the scene.

I didn’t catch the very beginning…they arrested 3 guys & I believe there’s one more # — Schadow's Girl (@schadowsgirl) July 23, 2019

“Investigators are speaking with witnesses and other parties who may be involved. Thankfully, no one was injured as a result of this alleged shooting,” said Sgt. Jeff Scott in a media release.

“Because we are still in the early stages of the investigation, detectives are working hard to determine what exactly happened.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has dashcam video shot in the area is asked to contact New Westminster police.

