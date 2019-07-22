Some Shuswap beaches safe for swimming says regional district

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) says it has been getting calls from curious beach-goers regarding the status of some of its beaches.

Currently, Sandy Point Campground, Pierre’s Point Campground and Glen Echo Campground are all under water advisories issued by the Adams Lake Indian Band.

READ MORE: B.C. Coroners Service investigating after body found in Okanagan Lake

The advisory is the result of high levels of E. coli bacteria. The CSRD says water in those areas is unsafe for swimming and recreation.

CSRD also says it remains safe to swim at Sandy Beach, Pebble Beach and Sunnybrae beach.

According to a release, the CSRD says, “Interior Health conducts weekly water tests at these sites and the CSRD has not received any reports from Interior Health that there are concerns with water safety.”