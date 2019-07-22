Gainer under fire after ‘inappropriate’ behaviour involving stuffed lion
Saskatchewan Roughriders mascot Gainer is making headlines once again for behaviour some people are calling “inappropriate.”
The B.C. Lions tweeted a video of Gainer roughhousing a stuffed lion during their game against the Roughriders at Mosaic Stadium on Saturday evening.
In the video, Gainer is seen dragging the lion by its tail, tossing and kicking it. Gainer then spreads the stuffed lion’s legs open and grabs it by the pelvic area.
Afterwards, some people took to Twitter to express their displeasure.
At their home opener on July 1 against the Toronto Argonauts, the Roughriders revealed Gainer’s new look, which also prompted some backlash.
The beloved mascot appeared to have lost some weight in addition to receiving an eye adjustment.
The hashtag #BringBackGainer trended online, with some saying the gopher’s new look will “haunt [their] dreams.”
The Roughriders have since changed Gainer’s eyes back. Gainer has been the team’s mascot since 1977.
