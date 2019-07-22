Gainer under fire after ‘inappropriate’ behaviour involving stuffed lion

Saskatchewan Roughriders mascot Gainer is making headlines once again for behaviour some people are calling “inappropriate.”

Ok internet, we agree. This new Gainer guy it pretty creepy. Even without the contacts. CC: @peta pic.twitter.com/IOErzMK5nR — BC LIONS (@BCLions) July 21, 2019

The B.C. Lions tweeted a video of Gainer roughhousing a stuffed lion during their game against the Roughriders at Mosaic Stadium on Saturday evening.

In the video, Gainer is seen dragging the lion by its tail, tossing and kicking it. Gainer then spreads the stuffed lion’s legs open and grabs it by the pelvic area.

Afterwards, some people took to Twitter to express their displeasure.

this is so inappropriate, especially when he grabs between the legs. I hope the CFL has rules of conduct that oversee the mascots. They are representing the teams and especially so in the eyes of CHILDREN! — Jeremy H. Wong (@jellomees) July 21, 2019

This is inappropriate and offensive for a league that is otherwise so family friendly. @sskroughriders @CFL — Janice 🦏 (@SarcasticRhino) July 21, 2019

At their home opener on July 1 against the Toronto Argonauts, the Roughriders revealed Gainer’s new look, which also prompted some backlash.

The beloved mascot appeared to have lost some weight in addition to receiving an eye adjustment.

The hashtag #BringBackGainer trended online, with some saying the gopher’s new look will “haunt [their] dreams.”

We’re THIS⤵️ excited to get back to playing tonight:#UniteInGreen pic.twitter.com/A8qIhj07GU — Saskatchewan Roughriders (@sskroughriders) July 2, 2019

The Roughriders have since changed Gainer’s eyes back. Gainer has been the team’s mascot since 1977.