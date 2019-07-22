Sunwing to offer more direct flights from Hamilton to Cuba, Mexico later in 2019

Sunwing Airlines has added three more tropical destinations to its list of weekly departures from Hamilton’s International Airport.

The Etobicoke based low-cost carrier announced on Monday it will add two weekly Cuban destinations, Cayo Coco and Cayo Santa Maria, and another Mexico departure to Cancun.

The travel company will also bring back trips to and from Montego Bay and Punta Cana, and offer twice-weekly flights on Wednesdays and Saturdays to Varadero.

“We are excited to be expanding our operations from John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport,” Andrew Dawson, President of Tour Operations for Sunwing, said in a statement.

“Since we commenced operations in the Hamilton region in 2013, our flight services have been well-received and extremely popular with residents of Hamilton and the Greater Golden Horseshoe area. With the addition of these three new destinations, we will now be offering travellers access to more of our popular vacation hotspots than ever before.”

The Cuban destinations will operate during the winter months, Cayo Coco departures on Sundays, while Cayo Santa Maria will lift off on Fridays.

Cancun flights will depart Sundays from December through April.

Of the returning destinations, Montego Bay will depart on Saturdays from December until April, Punta Cana on Fridays from November until April, and Montego Bay on Saturdays and Wednesdays from December to April.

