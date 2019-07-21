Transport minister, ex-astronaut Garneau visits Westmount seniors for anniversary of moon landing

A group of seniors from the Manoir Westmount residence were taken for an out-of-this-world trip down memory lane by federal Transport Minister Marc Garneau on Friday.

Garneau stopped by to talk about the historic moon landing that many of them witnessed first-hand.

The minister’s visit was, by no coincidence, on Friday, July 19. It was the day before the anniversary of when the first human set foot on the moon.

“I don’t know if you remember that night,” Garneau asked.

In response, the room filled with “oh yes,” while many chuckled.

“I do too,” Garneau replied with a smile.

Garneau, a former astronaut, recounted the time he became the first Canadian to travel to the moon in 1984.

“I felt a certain amount of pressure. Am I ready? Have I trained enough?” he confessed.

“All those thoughts are going through your mind, including very mundane things like, ‘Did I pay the bills?'” he said of his thoughts during the two-and-a-half-hour trip to the moon.

He also spoke about Canada’s role in the lunar gateway project that helped Neil Armstrong land on the moon in 1969.

Garneau says commemorating the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11 with seniors helps enrich our collective memory of the event.

“Many of them remember it extremely well,” Garneau said. “They can all vividly recall watching their televisions or listening on the radio and wanted to relive it because I think it was one of the greatest moments of the 20th century.”

