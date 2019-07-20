Crime
July 20, 2019 9:38 am
Updated: July 20, 2019 9:40 am

OPP investigating suspicious death of woman in Orillia

By Staff The Canadian Press

Police said officers became aware of the death on Friday.

ORILLIA – Provincial police in Orillia say they are investigating the suspicious death of a local woman.

Police and paramedics received a report early Friday morning about an injured person outside a city residence.

A woman who was found at the scene was rushed to a local hospital where police say she was pronounced deceased.

The victim has since been identified as 45-year-old Tracey Reid.

Investigators said a post mortem would be conducted in Toronto to determine the cause of death.

No other information was immediately released.

