Man charged in random fatal stabbing pleads guilty in Edmonton court

Jonathon Soosay, who was originally charged with second-degree murder in a 2018 stabbing and robbery, pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter and one charge of robbery Friday.

The family of the victim, 28-year-old Nathan Helfrick, was in court and heard an agreed statement of facts detailing the night Helfrick was stabbed twice in the chest.

Court heard that on Jan. 24, 2018, Soosay approached Helfrick and his twin brother Matthew on the north side of 118 Avenue, just west of 82 Street, while they were on their way home at around 11 p.m. He asked them for a smoke, but the pair didn’t have any.

Court heard Soosay asked to trade his transfer ticket for their bus tickets, to which they said no. That’s when Soosay became aggressive, court heard.

He asked if they wanted to get hurt and grabbed at their glasses. Soosay lunged at Nathan who, at the time, thought he was hit in the chest with the butt of Soosay’s knife. He didn’t realize he had been stabbed. The brothers chased the 22-year-old, but Soosay got away.

Nathan died from two stab wounds to his chest in hospital.

The twins were together that night to celebrate their shared birthday, which was the day before.

Soosay was arrested in early February 2018 and charged with second-degree murder, robbery, attempted robbery, possession of an offensive weapon dangerous to the public and breach of a probation order.

Soosay asked for a Gladue report to be taken into account when the judge sentences him.

It will be a couple of months before Soosay is sentenced.