‘Titans’ crew member dead after accident at special effects facility in Toronto

TORONTO – Warner Bros. says a crew member died in an accident Thursday at a special effects facility in Toronto.

A statement from the executive producers of “Titans” says Warren Appleby died during a special effects test for the show.

The statement says Appleby was a special effects co-ordinator and had a 25-year career in television and motion pictures.

Toronto police have said he died en route to hospital after equipment exploded at the west-end site.

Police say he was hit by metal from the blast.

Warner Bros. says the show’s production will be shut down for two days.

The Ministry of Labour says they are investigating the incident.

There’s a growing memorial at Acme FX where veteran special effects coordinator Warren Appleby was killed yesterday. A fellow crew member tells me that a malfunction occurred with a hydraulic ram used to flip a car. pic.twitter.com/3H1D57oPRl — Matthew Bingley (@mattybing) July 19, 2019