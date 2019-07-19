Transport carrying large boat takes out hydro poles, causes power outage: Kingston police

A transport truck carrying a large boat allegedly took out numerous hydro poles on Montreal Street Friday morning.

Kingston police say they received a call about hydro lines being cut at the intersection of Sheppard and Montreal streets around 9:50 a.m.

Montreal Street between Sheppard Street and the eastbound ramp to Highway 401 is currently closed due to the incident.

Wires to houses have been taken out and the city believes it may be eight hours before the power to nearby homes will be turned back on.

Utilities Kingston says about 190 customers have been affected by the outage.

More information to come.