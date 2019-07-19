Weather
July 19, 2019 10:58 am

2019 NYC Triathlon cancelled due to extreme heat

The New York City Triathlon scheduled for this Sunday has been cancelled due to the extreme heat levels expected for race day.

The cancellation announcement was made Thursday night after the National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning for the tristate area from noon Friday until 8 p.m. Sunday.

The race organizers said they were “unable to provide either a safe event experience or an alternate race weekend.”

Participants who registered for the event will receive a full refund.

