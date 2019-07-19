2019 NYC Triathlon cancelled due to extreme heat

The New York City Triathlon scheduled for this Sunday has been cancelled due to the extreme heat levels expected for race day.

READ MORE: A ‘heat dome’ is headed for Canada. Here’s what that means

The cancellation announcement was made Thursday night after the National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning for the tristate area from noon Friday until 8 p.m. Sunday.

IMPORTANT RACE UPDATE: It is with great disappointment that we announce the cancellation of the 2019 Verizon New York City Triathlon. Full details and implications here: https://t.co/Lzs76QM7x2 pic.twitter.com/EPxakAQw7H — NYC Triathlon (@NYCTRIATHLON) July 18, 2019

The race organizers said they were “unable to provide either a safe event experience or an alternate race weekend.”

Participants who registered for the event will receive a full refund.

WATCH: Vulnerable Winnipeggers attempt to beat the heat, after two heat related deaths