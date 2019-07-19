2019 Canada’s Walk of Fame inductees: Will Arnett, Mr. Dressup and more

Canada’s Walk of Fame has announced its inductees for 2019, with an eclectic group of talented Canadians to be honoured with their own stars in a ceremony to be held later this year.

Since 1998, Canada’s Walk of Fame has recognized exceptional Canadians who have achieved excellence on both national and international stages in their respective fields.

This year’s inductees were chosen in the categories of: Sports and Athletics; Arts and Entertainment; Business and Entrepreneurship; and Science, Technology and Innovation.

The 2019 CWOF inductees are:

Frank Gehry (Science, Technology and Innovation) – World-renowned architect responsible for some of the most important works of contemporary architecture across the globe including the Guggenheim Museum in Bilbao, Walt Disney Concert Hall, the Vitra Design Museum and the Art Gallery of Ontario.

– World-renowned architect responsible for some of the most important works of contemporary architecture across the globe including the Guggenheim Museum in Bilbao, Walt Disney Concert Hall, the Vitra Design Museum and the Art Gallery of Ontario. Cindy Klassen (Sports and Athletics) – Three-time Olympian, six-time Olympic medallist long track speed skater and Canada’s all-time most-decorated Olympian, a title shared with cyclist and fellow speed skater, Clara Hughes.

– Three-time Olympian, six-time Olympic medallist long track speed skater and Canada’s all-time most-decorated Olympian, a title shared with cyclist and fellow speed skater, Clara Hughes. Triumph (Arts and Entertainment) – Multi-Platinum and Gold Record award-winning hard rock band comprised of Rik Emmett (guitar, vocals), Mike Levine (bass, keyboards) and Gil Moore (drums, vocals) with hit songs including Lay it on the Line, Magic Power and Fight the Good Fight.

– Multi-Platinum and Gold Record award-winning hard rock band comprised of Rik Emmett (guitar, vocals), Mike Levine (bass, keyboards) and Gil Moore (drums, vocals) with hit songs including Lay it on the Line, Magic Power and Fight the Good Fight. Mark Messier (Sports and Athletics) – Considered one of the greatest ice hockey players of all time, he played a quarter of a century in the NHL and is a six-time Stanley Cup champion, two-time Hart Memorial Trophy winner, Conn Smythe Trophy winner, a member of the Order of Canada and is the only player to captain two professional teams to championships.

– Considered one of the greatest ice hockey players of all time, he played a quarter of a century in the NHL and is a six-time Stanley Cup champion, two-time Hart Memorial Trophy winner, Conn Smythe Trophy winner, a member of the Order of Canada and is the only player to captain two professional teams to championships. Jim Treliving (Business and Entrepreneurship) – Businessman, venture capitalist and television personality best known as one of the “Dragons” on hit TV series Dragons’ Den. He is the chairman and owner of Treliving Management and Boston Pizza International, one of Canada’s most beloved restaurant chains.

– Businessman, venture capitalist and television personality best known as one of the “Dragons” on hit TV series Dragons’ Den. He is the chairman and owner of Treliving Management and Boston Pizza International, one of Canada’s most beloved restaurant chains. Will Arnett (Arts and Entertainment) – Emmy-nominated actor, producer, comedian and voice actor, best known for his roles in Arrested Development, 30 Rock, BoJack Horseman and the Lego Movie franchise.

– Emmy-nominated actor, producer, comedian and voice actor, best known for his roles in Arrested Development, 30 Rock, BoJack Horseman and the Lego Movie franchise. Mr. Dressup – Ernie Coombs (Legend Inductee) – Beloved children’s television icon known for his CBC series Mr. Dressup , which was on the air for nearly 30 years and continued to run for a decade after its final episode in 1996.

– Beloved children’s television icon known for his CBC series , which was on the air for nearly 30 years and continued to run for a decade after its final episode in 1996. Dr. James Naismith (Science, Technology and Innovation) – Physical educator, physician, coach and innovator who invented the sport of basketball in 1891 at age 30. He is responsible for writing the original rule book for basketball, which has become one of the most popular and widely-viewed sports worldwide.

“Canada’s Walk of Fame is a symbol of the highest level of Canadian achievement,” said Jeffrey Latimer, CEO of Canada’s Walk of Fame, in the announcement. “We are fortunate to live in a country that is home to so many diverse and incredible people, and we must tell their stories to truly inspire all Canadians. We are building a much more robust national platform to shine a bright light on these extraordinary Canadians who join the amazing Inductees of the past 20 years.”

The inductions will be held at the Canada’s Walk of Fame Awards Show at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre on , 2019, followed by a star-studded gala celebration, with the ceremony to be broadcast on television in December.