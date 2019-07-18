BC Transit gets $79M funding for new buses, 10 of them electric

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was in Victoria on Thursday making another pre-election spending announcement, this time for Victoria-area transit.

Trudeau, along with B.C. Premier John Horgan and BC Transit president and CEO Erin Pinkerton, announced $79 million for new buses.

READ MORE: Victoria approves free public transit for young residents starting in fall

$31 million of that will be federal dollars, delivered through the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream, funded in the 2016 federal budget.

WATCH: (Aired: June, 2016) Liberals invest $460M in BC public transit initiatives

B.C. is putting up $31 million of its own, while B.C. municipalities will make up the other $16 million.

READ MORE: Metro Vancouver mayors call for sustainable annual transit funding

The funding will cover 118 new buses, 10 of them long-range electric vehicles for the City of Victoria.

The Ministry of Transportation said the buses will replace fleet vehicles that are at the end of their lifespan, or increase capacity in municipalities with growing ridership.