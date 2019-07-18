Tipped-over delivery truck backs up traffic along Westside Road

A delivery truck that tipped over on its side disrupted traffic along Westside Road on Thursday morning.

West Kelowna RCMP said the truck ended up on its side after the driver hit some gravel, then wound up over-correcting.

READ MORE: Overturned flatdeck trailer cleared from Highway 97

Police say no one was injured in the mishap, which occurred near Bear Creek campground around 10 a.m.

One lane of Westside Road was closed, with the other lane dedicated to alternating traffic.