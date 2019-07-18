Canada
July 18, 2019 11:08 am
Updated: July 18, 2019 11:14 am

Cornwall police hunt for driver who allegedly fled after hitting toddler in stroller

By Local Online Journalist  Global News

Cornwall police are seeking a suspect in an alleged hit-and-run that took place on

THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg
Cornwall police are searching for a driver who allegedly struck a toddler in a stroller on the afternoon of July 10 and then fled.

The toddler was taken to hospital with minor injuries from the incident, which took place near Sydney and Fifth streets, according to a news release from the Cornwall Police Service.

The child was being pushed in a stroller over a crosswalk at the busy intersection when the collision occurred around 4:15 p.m., according to a Cornwall police spokesperson.

The toddler has since been released from hospital, Stephanie MacRae said.

Investigators believe the driver responsible is a man in his 50s or 60s and that his car is a beige-brown, four-door sedan with silver rims.

The police department urges anyone who either witnessed the incident or may have information about the wanted driver or car to call Const. Patrick Depratto at 613-933-5000, ext. 2734 or email depratto.p@cornwallpolice.com.

