Cornwall police hunt for driver who allegedly fled after hitting toddler in stroller

Cornwall police are searching for a driver who allegedly struck a toddler in a stroller on the afternoon of July 10 and then fled.

The toddler was taken to hospital with minor injuries from the incident, which took place near Sydney and Fifth streets, according to a news release from the Cornwall Police Service.

READ MORE: Body found in St. Lawrence River identified as missing U.K. diver: police

The child was being pushed in a stroller over a crosswalk at the busy intersection when the collision occurred around 4:15 p.m., according to a Cornwall police spokesperson.

The toddler has since been released from hospital, Stephanie MacRae said.

Investigators believe the driver responsible is a man in his 50s or 60s and that his car is a beige-brown, four-door sedan with silver rims.

READ MORE: Motorcyclist dies in west-end collision, Ottawa police investigating

The police department urges anyone who either witnessed the incident or may have information about the wanted driver or car to call Const. Patrick Depratto at 613-933-5000, ext. 2734 or email depratto.p@cornwallpolice.com.

#383- CPS is continuing to investigate the collision involving a toddler from last Wed. At approx 4:15pm, a beige/brown 4door sedan w/silver rims struck a toddler that was being pushed in a stroller in the area of Sydney St. and Fifth St. Read more: https://t.co/y3eBgtIsOr — Cornwall Police Service (@cwlpolice) July 18, 2019