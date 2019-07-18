‘Disruptive’ woman fined $138,000 after fighter jets dispatched to escort plane

A British airline has fined an “abusive” passenger more than $138,000 after two fighter jets were dispatched to escort her flight back to the airport amid fears that she would open an emergency door.

The two Royal Air Force fighters created a sonic boom as they rushed to respond to the incident in June, according to the airline Jet2.

Jet2 alleges that Chloe Haines, 25, exhibited a “catalogue of aggressive, abusive and dangerous behaviour” on board the flight from London to Dalaman, Turkey, including trying to open the aircraft’s door in flight.

The flight was forced to divert back to Stansted airport with a fighter escort due to her behaviour, the airline alleges.

“Our highly trained crew restrained Miss Haines with the help of customers,” Jet2 said.

Essex Police arrested Haines on suspicion of assault, criminal damage and endangering an aircraft.

Jet2 has fined her £85,000 (CDN$138,600) for the cost of the escort and the delay.

“She must now face up to the consequences of her actions,’ Jet2’s CEO, Steve Heapy, said in a statement. “We will vigorously pursue to recover the costs that we incurred as a result of this divert, as we do with all disruptive passengers.”

Heapy said the incident should serve as a “stark warning” to anyone who thinks they can misbehave onboard a flight.

He added that Haines is banned from the airline for life.