Grocery store part of the plans for True North Square’s Food Hall
True North Development has announced a line-up of new businesses coming to Winnipeg’s downtown area.
This morning the company released the names of eight of the major businesses that will take up the retail space at True North Square’s food hall- Harvgrave St. Market.
Businesses include:
- Lake of the Woods Brewing Company
- Gusto North
- Yard Burger
- The Good Fight Taco
- Rose Bar
- Saburo Kitchen
- Miss Browns
- Fools + Horses
More notable is True North says a unique grocery store is a part of the plans — Mottola Grocery.
“The second retail concept is a very exciting – and long-awaited – development for those working and living in downtown Winnipeg. An approximately 5,000-square-foot space will be home to the first epicurean grocery store of its kind in Winnipeg: Mottola Grocery,” True North Development said in a media release.
The grocery store will be managed by restauranteur Bobby Mottola and Executive Chef Jesse Friesen, the team behind Pizzeria Gusto and Merchant Kitchen.
True North says the business will be a boutique grocery store, featuring prepared foods, fresh produce, specialty cheeses, pantry staples, and specialty snacks.
“Guests will soon see, a stunning space that is the ideal gathering place for a lunch break, daily coffee run, or pre-event meal or snack,” True North said.
The food hall will be open in the morning for breakfast, until the evening for cocktails and dinner. The company says most businesses will open in the fall of 2019, while the grocery store will follow in late 2019 or early 2020.
