‘Loud crashing’: Neighbour of B.C. man accused of murdering daughters describes day of killings

The trial of an Oak Bay man accused of murdering his two young daughters continued Wednesday with testimony from another of Andrew Berry’s neighbours.

Berry has pleased not guilty to two counts of second-degree murder in the killing of six-year-old Chloe and four-year-old Aubrey Berry. The girls were found dead in his apartment on Christmas Day 2017.

On Wednesday, neighbour Vallie Travers told the jury she heard a loud thump or thud around 8 a.m. that day.

Travers testified that she assumed Berry’s daughters were awake.

“I was hearing real loud crashing… it was like a bookcase coming down… I didn’t hear voices,” she said.

“The floor, the walls, the windows, everything would move in the building.”

Travers testified she didn’t hear screaming or voices — she said she was concerned, but at the same time thought the girls might be building a fort.

She added that the banging continued for about an hour then, everything was quiet. Hours later, around 5 p.m., Travers testified she heard the aftermath of police arriving.

“I heard a really loud crash below me… I heard yelling, multiple voices… ’Get down, get down!’” she said.

“I heard Andrew’s voice crying out… it was like a wail… I thought I heard the words ‘girls.’”

The children were found dead in their beds, stabbed more than 50 times. Berry was discovered badly injured, naked in the bathtub.

In the months and days leading up to Christmas morning, Travers testified Berry was having problems.

She said he won $100,000 gambling and lost it a week later. Travers said Berry told her his ex, was out to “destroy” him and she wanted 100 per cent custody of the girls.

Travers testified Berry had asked for food for the girls and money.

It appears defence is attempting to puncture holes in Travers’ credibility and reliability. Her testimony inconsistent with statements she made to Crown just yesterday, it argued.

Travers was confident, however, in the fact she told police Berry would never hurt the girls. He lived for them, she told the court.