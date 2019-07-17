Ebola

July 17, 2019
Updated: July 17, 2019

WHO declares Ebola outbreak an international public health emergency

By Staff The Associated Press

The World Health Organization is set to speak about the Ebola outbreak in the Congo after holding a fourth meeting of its emergency committee to decide whether to classify it as a public health emergency of international concern which could trigger new funding after the first case appeared in Goma.

The World Health Organization says the deadly Ebola outbreak in Congo is now an international health emergency after the virus spread this week to a city of 2 million people.

A WHO expert committee declined on three previous occasions to advise the United Nations health agency to make the declaration, but other experts say the outbreak has long met the conditions.

More than 1,600 people have died since August in the second deadliest Ebola outbreak in history, which is unfolding in a region described as a war zone.

This week the first Ebola case was confirmed in Goma, a major regional crossroads on the Rwandan border with an international airport. Experts have feared this for months.

A declaration of a global health emergency often brings greater international attention and aid.

