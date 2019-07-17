Crime
Suspect arrested after London cab driver allegedly robbed at knifepoint

Police say the alleged incident happened shortly before 3:30 a.m. on Sunday.

A London man is facing an armed robbery charge after a cab driver was allegedly held at knifepoint over the weekend.

London police say the alleged incident took place shortly before 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, July 14 in the area of Kipps and Country lanes in the city’s northeast end.

Investigators say a knife was seen, but no one was hurt.

Almost 24 hours after the alleged incident, police say they arrested a 24-year-old man in connection with the case just after 2:30 a.m. on Monday, July 15.

The man now faces one count of armed robbery.

