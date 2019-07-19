Winnipeg camp to help those with disabilities learn to ride a bike

A camp in Winnipeg is aiming to give everyone a chance to learn how to ride a bike.

“This camp is built for kids and adults with disabilities to ride a two-wheel bike. A lot of people with disabilities have a challenge riding a bike and this camp aims to making the learning easy,” said iCan Shine camp director Sean Frain.

The camp, based out of the United States, has been taking place in the city for four years.

READ MORE: Edmonton program connects disabled children with adaptive bikes

Winnipeg’s St. Amant, which is a centre and foundation that helps people with developmental disabilities, is taking part by playing host for this year’s camp.

“Our purpose is to help those out with disabilities and autism through different programming. To help people to fill their potential is a great way to give back,” said St.Amant director Juliette Mucha.

The need for the camp has been displayed for the last four years.

“We’re left with a waiting list year after year. We can’t beat the needs in the community now,” said Frain.

The camp has 40 spaces for participants.

READ MORE: ‘Just Watch ME!’ contest taking submissions from entrepreneurs with disabilities

The camp is currently in need of volunteers to teach the participants.

“We’re looking for people to help spot. We provide two volunteers per rider. It gives them the support and motivation they need to succeed.”

The event goes from July 22 to July 26 with each day split into 75-minute sessions.

Both Mucha and Frain hope volunteers can help out with at least one session.

“It can be a great way to give back to the community.”

Details about volunteering can be found here.

WATCH: Providing everyone a chance to ride a bike