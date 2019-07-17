Canada
July 17, 2019 10:37 am

Potential choking hazard prompts recall on Joe Fresh baby sun hats

By Staff The Canadian Press

Pictured are several baby sun hats that are subject to a Health Canada recall over a potential choking hazard.

Credit: Health Canada via healthycanadians.gc.ca
A A

Health Canada has issued a recall on Joe Fresh brand baby sun hats because of a potential choking hazard.

The government agency says the loop fastener on the hats, which come in a variety of colours and patterns, may detach and pose a choking hazard.

READ MORE: Health Canada recalls Medtronic insulin pumps deemed vulnerable to cyberattacks

The recall affects roughly 64,100 hats that were sold across the country between January and June 2019.

Health Canada says the company hasn’t received any reports of injuries, but advises people to stop using the products immediately.

The hats were made in China and distributed by Loblaw Companies Ltd. at its stores including Shoppers Drug Mart, Atlantic Superstore, Extra Foods and Provigo.

They can be returned to any Loblaw-branded store for a full refund.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Atlantic Superstore
baby hats recalled
health canada baby hats
Health Canada recalls
health canada recalls baby hats
Joe Fresh
joe fresh baby hats recalled
Loblaws
Provigo
Shoppers Drug Mart

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.