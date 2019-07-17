Heavy rainfall warning issued for Northumberland County
Heavy rain caused flooding problems in Northumberland County on Wednesday morning.
Environment Canada issued a heavy rainfall statement at 7 a.m. for the Cobourg-Colborne and Belleville-Quinte West areas, saying 20 to 40 millimetres of rain is possible.
READ MORE: Heatwave in the forecast for southern Ontario this weekend
In Cobourg, several streets are facing flooding issues, and the Cobourg beach and municipal Victoria Park campground overlooking the beach are also experiencing flooding.
Global News chief meteorologist Anthony Farnell estimates more than 100 millimetres of rain has fallen along the Highway 401 corridor from Bowmanville to Port Hope.
Environment Canada says additional showers and thunderstorms are expected late Wednesday afternoon.
WATCH: Cobourg wants new flood plan for Lake Ontario
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.