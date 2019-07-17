Heavy rainfall warning issued for Northumberland County

Heavy rain caused flooding problems in Northumberland County on Wednesday morning.

Environment Canada issued a heavy rainfall statement at 7 a.m. for the Cobourg-Colborne and Belleville-Quinte West areas, saying 20 to 40 millimetres of rain is possible.

READ MORE: Heatwave in the forecast for southern Ontario this weekend

In Cobourg, several streets are facing flooding issues, and the Cobourg beach and municipal Victoria Park campground overlooking the beach are also experiencing flooding.

Global News chief meteorologist Anthony Farnell estimates more than 100 millimetres of rain has fallen along the Highway 401 corridor from Bowmanville to Port Hope.

A few areas of flooding in Cobourg. One street was closed and a few campers surrounded by water in Victoria Park Campground pic.twitter.com/oHtxdADV7c — Pete Fisher (@NT_pfisher) July 17, 2019

Radar indicates over 100mm of rain so far this morning along the Hwy 401 corridor from Bowmanville to Port Hope. Local flooding expected with more rain on the way. pic.twitter.com/HyFECCR2gU — Anthony Farnell (@AnthonyFarnell) July 17, 2019

Anthony this is what 100mm of rain looks like Cobourg Ont. You cannot see the beach the RV park is flooded in spots. @AnthonyFarnell #cobourgbeach #cobourg pic.twitter.com/qFR73WLkHJ — David Toulmin (@doulmin) July 17, 2019

Environment Canada says additional showers and thunderstorms are expected late Wednesday afternoon.

WATCH: Cobourg wants new flood plan for Lake Ontario