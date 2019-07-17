Toronto man who lost family to Boeing 737 crash testifies at U.S. Congress hearing today

Paul Njoroge, who lost his wife and three young children in the crash of a Boeing 737 MAX airplane in Ethiopia, is set to testify before U.S. Congress on Wednesday.

Ahead of his testimony, Njoroge said in an interview that the planes should have been grounded after two deadly crashes — one in October of last year and one in March 2019 — killed a combined 346 people. He added that top executives should also resign and face criminal charges.

Njoroge will be the first relative of the hundreds of passengers who died in the two crashes to testify before Congress. He will be accompanied by Michael Stumo, whose daughter, Samya, also died in the March 10 Ethiopian Airlines crash.

MAX aircraft have been grounded worldwide since shortly after the Ethiopian Airlines crash, and it’s not clear when they will be certified to fly again.

Njoroge previously submitted testimony to the House aviation subcommittee, which stated that passengers’ families believe several demands must be met before the Boeing 737 MAX is allowed to fly again. This includes a new top-to-bottom review of the plane by regulators.

Wednesday’s hearing will be the third held by the House aviation committee on the embattled 737 MAX. Other witnesses will include representatives from the National Transportation Safety Board and unions representing pilots, flight attendants, airline mechanics and safety inspectors.

In the aftermath of the crashes, several airlines, including American Airlines and United Airlines, pledged to ground the 737 MAX planes until Nov. 3.

Boeing Co said on Wednesday at least half of its $100 million fund for victims and communities affected by two deadly 737 MAX crashes would go directly to the families of those killed.

Earlier this month, Boeing said it would give $100 million over multiple years to local governments and non-profit organizations to help families and communities affected by the crashes.

–With files from the Associated Press and Reuters.

