Northfork Bison products recalled amid E. coli contamination concerns

Quebec-based company Northfork Bison Distributors Inc. has voluntarily recalled a series of bison products over concerns about possible E. coli contamination.

The recall, announced by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) on Tuesday, covers a list of Northfork products.

They include the following products, with very specific codes that are listed on the CFIA website:

Natural Frontier Foods — Bison, ground meat — 280 grams

Sensations — Extra lean ground bison — 280 grams

La Terre des Bisons — Bison ground (lean) — 1.5 pounds

Northfork Canadian Bison Ranch — Bison ground regular — 1.25 kilograms

Northfork Canadian Bison Ranch — Bison ground regular — 4.54 kilograms/10 pounds

Northfork Canadian Bison Ranch — Bison ground 10 pounds regular — 4.54 kilograms

Northfork Canadian Bison Ranch — Bison ground 1 pound regular — 0.45 kilograms/one pound

Northfork Canadian Bison Ranch — Bison burger 20 x eight ounces — two pounds

Northfork Canadian Bison Ranch — Bison burger four ounces x 4 — one pound

Northfolk initiated the recall following a separate recall in a different country, the CFIA said.

The agency is carrying out a food safety investigation that could result in more recalls.

No sicknesses have been reported that have been linked to these products in Canada, the CFIA said.

There were, however, sicknesses reported in the United States.