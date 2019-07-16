Peacekeeper among 6 killed in disputed border region of Sudan, South Sudan: UN

The United Nations says one peacekeeper and five civilians have been killed in an attack on peacekeepers on a routine patrol in a market in a disputed region on the border of Sudan and South Sudan.

U.N. deputy spokesman Farhan Haq says a second peacekeeper was wounded by gunfire in Tuesday’s attack by a group of unknown men in Abyei. The slain peacekeeper was from Ethiopia.

The U.N. says the peacekeeping mission in Abyei has deployed troops to enhance security and determine the circumstances behind the attack. The mission’s acting commander calls it unprovoked.

Both Sudan and South Sudan claim ownership of the oil-rich Abyei area.