Lethbridge veterinarian honoured for dedication to feline care
“After reading Dr. Lupton’s numerous supporting letters in her nomination package, it was clear she has made a significant difference in the lives of Lethbridge’s cats and community,” said CVMA president Dr. Terri Chotowetz.
“She is not only a pioneer in feline medicine, but an excellent leader and mentor to her colleagues, ensuring future success in the community of Lethbridge and the veterinary profession.”
Her efforts in the advancement of feline medicine, even while in veterinary college, awarded her the American Association of Feline Practitioners Student Award.
Lupton has been practising in Lethbridge for more than six years, developing a feline-only practice.
She has also received Gold Level Cat Friendly Clinic accreditation in 2013, the first clinic in western Canada to achieve this title.
Lupton is the primary veterinarian for several local feline rescue groups, including Last Chance Cat Ranch, Purrfect Endings, and the PAW Society.
She treated over 30 injured cats after Last Chance Cat Ranch experienced a fire that destroyed its main adoption house in 2013, with every cat making it to discharge.
