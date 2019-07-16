RCMP seeking man who found missing Somerset toddler
RCMP in Somerset, Man., are looking to speak with a man who apparently located a missing two-year-old girl.
The toddler was able to open the door and leave her 4th Street home in the southern Manitoba community on Monday afternoon, and was found nearby a short time later by a family member, who said the girl was with an unknown man.
RCMP are asking the man who found the child to contact the Manitou RCMP detachment at 204-242-2017.
The man is described as 50-60 years old, heavyset and bald. He was seen leaving the area in a black, older pickup truck.
