RCMP seeking man who found missing Somerset toddler

RCMP in Somerset, Man., are looking to speak with a man who apparently located a missing two-year-old girl.

The toddler was able to open the door and leave her 4th Street home in the southern Manitoba community on Monday afternoon, and was found nearby a short time later by a family member, who said the girl was with an unknown man.

READ MORE: Thompson man found after RCMP send out missing persons report

RCMP are asking the man who found the child to contact the Manitou RCMP detachment at 204-242-2017.

The man is described as 50-60 years old, heavyset and bald. He was seen leaving the area in a black, older pickup truck.

On July 15, at 4pm, a 2yo child opened a door & left a residence without a guardian in Somerset, MB. The child was found by a family member who indicated she was with an unknown adult male. #rcmpmb looking to speak to the male, who is asked to call Manitou RCMP at 204-242-2017. — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) July 16, 2019

WATCH: Missing Children Month