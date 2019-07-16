Crime
Woman charged after alleged assault with a weapon in Bradford: police

By Local Online Journalist  Global News

South Simcoe police have charged a 26-year-old woman with assault after responding to a call at a home on Sunday.

A 26-year-old Bradford woman has been charged after allegedly assaulting a man with a weapon, South Simcoe police say.

On Sunday afternoon, officers were dispatched to a home in Bradford, where a 33-year-old man said his girlfriend stabbed him in the leg during an argument, according to police.

Officers say the suspect reportedly ran off and was hiding in a neighbour’s house.

According to officers, members of the emergency response unit used “tactical communications” to get the suspect to surrender.

The Bradford woman was then charged with two counts of assault with a weapon, one count of assault and one count of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

The victim was treated in the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

The accused was held for a bail hearing.

