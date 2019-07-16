Eastbound lanes of Hwy. 401 reopened after 5 propane tanks removed
TORONTO – Ontario provincial police say the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 have been reopened after five large propane tanks that had fallen off a transport truck were removed.
OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says the incident happened this morning during rush hour when the empty propane tanks came loose and fell on the highway.
All eastbound lanes were briefly closed at Mississauga Road while the tanks were resecured on the transport truck.
Police say the tanks were empty and posed no danger to public safety.
The Ministry of Transportation is assisting with the investigation.
Schmidt says the driver is expected to face charges related to driving with an “unsecure load.”
