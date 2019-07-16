World
July 16, 2019 11:15 am
Updated: July 16, 2019 11:17 am

‘Unspeakable tragedy’: Toddler dies after falling in Tim Hortons grease trap

By Staff The Associated Press

WATCH: Toddler dies after falling into unsecured Tim Hortons grease trap

A three-year-old boy has died after falling into an underground grease collection tank behind an upstate New York fast-food restaurant.

Rochester Police Investigator Frank Camp says the boy fell through a plastic cover into the grease trap behind a Tim Hortons restaurant Monday morning.

Witnesses pulled the unidentified child out and administered CPR.

Camp says the child was pronounced dead at Strong Memorial Hospital.

He called the incident an “unspeakable tragedy.”

Restaurant grease traps are designed to keep used oil and grease out of sewer systems.

A “grease trap” at a New York Tim Hortons where police say a three-year-old boy fell through and later died.

Reuters

Alabama lawmakers passed legislation requiring more secure covers after a three-year-old girl died in a six-foot-deep (1.8-meter-deep) grease trap in Auburn, Alabama, in October of 2017.

In Tulsa, Oklahoma, a five-year-old girl was rescued after falling into a grease trap in March 2018.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

