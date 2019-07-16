Trump says he will ‘take a look’ at claims Google is working with China

U.S. President Donald Trump is vowing to “take a look” at Google after a billionaire investor suggested it may have been infiltrated by Chinese intelligence.

Early Tuesday morning, Trump in a tweet called Peter Thiel, “A great and brilliant guy who knows this subject better than anyone! The Trump Administration will take a look!”

“Billionaire Tech Investor Peter Thiel believes Google should be investigated for treason. He accuses Google of working with the Chinese Government.” @foxandfriends A great and brilliant guy who knows this subject better than anyone! The Trump Administration will take a look! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 16, 2019

A House Judiciary subcommittee is holding a bipartisan investigation of the market power of Facebook, Google, Amazon and Apple. Congress begins two days of hearings Tuesday on the currency planned by Facebook, to be called Libra, starting with the Senate Banking Committee.

Over the weekend, Thiel said the FBI and the CIA should open an investigation into Google.

According to the Axios story, Theil said Google was “engaged in the seemingly treasonous decision to work with the Chinese military and not with the US military.”

Google, in response to Thiel’s accusation, said: “We do not work with the Chinese military.”

— With a file from Reuters