OurYQR Weekend: July 19-21

Lots of sights to see across southern Saskatchewan this weekend including dragon boats and a cultural celebration like no other!

Regina Dragon Boat Festival

Tradition comes to life on the waters of Wascana Lake as more than 200 teams from across the nation take part in the Regina Dragon Boat Festival and the Canadian Dragon Boat Championships.

When: July 18-21

Where: Wascana Lake

Details: Online

CariSask 2019

Take part in one of Saskatchewan’s most vibrant and colourful displays of Caribbean culture at CariSask! The two-day event mambos into Regina on Friday complete with dance performances, food tastings, and a parade!

When: July 19-20

Where: Wascana Centre, Regina.

Details: Online

Global Regina Featured Events

Regina Folk Festival

The 50th Regina Folk Festival gets underway in Victoria Park from August 9 to 11. This year’s acts include headliners A Tribe Called Red, Jason Isbell and Blue Rodeo.

When: August 9-11

Where: Victoria Park, Regina.

Tickets: Online

GMS Queen City Marathon 2019

Sign up and lace up for this year’s GMS Queen City Marathon race weekend from September 6 to 8.

When: September 6-8

Where: Throughout Regina

Register: Online

