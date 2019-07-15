‘I try to be a good example’: Young tennis stars inspiring future tour hopefuls

For budding tennis stars Katherine Sebov and Maddison Inglis — the finalists in the Riverside Tennis Classic — working their way into a major tournament is priority number one.

However, the way they conduct themselves on and off of the court is equally important to them, with young players looking to emulate their success.

“I try to be a good example,” Inglis, the tournament champion, said. “I mean, I’m not that much of an idol. There’s a lot more people out there that they probably look up to But, it’s always good for them to want your autograph.

“I feel like I [could] be the next one,” said tournament runner-up Sebov. “[But] I’m very happy that I inspire people.”

Aside from inspiring the next wave of players with their stellar play, both women feel that there are things they’ve experienced throughout their careers that should be passed on to the next generation of tour hopefuls.

“From every match, especially a loss, you can find something to learn from,” Sebov said. “That’s what I’ll do from this [loss].”

“To younger kids, mental strength will come with age, and with experience,” Inglis said. “So you’ve just got to keep going and it will come.”

Both Sebov and Inglis have enjoyed success while competing on the ITF Tour, but while they celebrate their victories, the two have their sights set on the next step — qualifying for the main draw at a grand slam event.

“I mean, I’m making it to [the] U.S. Open guaranteed this year. So, I’ll try and make some damage there,” Sebov said.

“In the back of my mind I had [qualifying for the] U.S. Open in my head,” Inglis said. “Which I know I shouldn’t, and it caused a lot more stress. But,I guess now that I’ve won I’m in that, so, I’m just over the moon.”

