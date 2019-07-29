Old Radio
July 29, 2019 2:00 pm

Those Old Radio Shows August 2-3

By Digital content coordinator  770 CHQR
A A

Friday, Aug. 2:

Hour 1: Scarlet Queen – Ep. 31, The Bubble Dancer & the Buccaneers; My Favourite Husband – Katy & Mr. Negley
Hour 2: Lux Radio Theater – The Buccaneer
Hour 3: Burns & Allen – Gracie Adopts Mickey Rooney; Nick Carter, Detective – The Case of the Chemical Chicken
Hour 4: Orson Welles – Diamond as Big as the Ritz; Gunsmoke – Indian Crazy

Saturday, Aug. 3:

Hour 1: Dragnet – The Big Cowboy; Six Shooter – The Silver Buckle
Hour 2: Father Knows Best – To Build a Brick Wall; Pat Novak – Shirt Mix Up at the Laundry
Hour 3: Yours Truly, Johnny Dollar – Medium Well Done Matter
Hour 4: Yours Truly, Johnny Dollar – Medium Well Done Matter (conlusion); Great Gildersleeve – Auto Mechanic / Bickersons
Hour 5: The Lone Ranger – The Disappearing Stage; The Weird Circle – Vendetta

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Old Radio
old radio plays
Old Radio Shows
Old Time Radio
old time radio shows
radio plays
those old radio shows
vintage radio

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.