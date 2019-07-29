Those Old Radio Shows August 2-3
Friday, Aug. 2:
Hour 1: Scarlet Queen – Ep. 31, The Bubble Dancer & the Buccaneers; My Favourite Husband – Katy & Mr. Negley
Hour 2: Lux Radio Theater – The Buccaneer
Hour 3: Burns & Allen – Gracie Adopts Mickey Rooney; Nick Carter, Detective – The Case of the Chemical Chicken
Hour 4: Orson Welles – Diamond as Big as the Ritz; Gunsmoke – Indian Crazy
Saturday, Aug. 3:
Hour 1: Dragnet – The Big Cowboy; Six Shooter – The Silver Buckle
Hour 2: Father Knows Best – To Build a Brick Wall; Pat Novak – Shirt Mix Up at the Laundry
Hour 3: Yours Truly, Johnny Dollar – Medium Well Done Matter
Hour 4: Yours Truly, Johnny Dollar – Medium Well Done Matter (conlusion); Great Gildersleeve – Auto Mechanic / Bickersons
Hour 5: The Lone Ranger – The Disappearing Stage; The Weird Circle – Vendetta
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.