Those Old Radio Shows August 2-3

Friday, Aug. 2:

Hour 1: Scarlet Queen – Ep. 31, The Bubble Dancer & the Buccaneers; My Favourite Husband – Katy & Mr. Negley

Hour 2: Lux Radio Theater – The Buccaneer

Hour 3: Burns & Allen – Gracie Adopts Mickey Rooney; Nick Carter, Detective – The Case of the Chemical Chicken

Hour 4: Orson Welles – Diamond as Big as the Ritz; Gunsmoke – Indian Crazy

Saturday, Aug. 3:

Hour 1: Dragnet – The Big Cowboy; Six Shooter – The Silver Buckle

Hour 2: Father Knows Best – To Build a Brick Wall; Pat Novak – Shirt Mix Up at the Laundry

Hour 3: Yours Truly, Johnny Dollar – Medium Well Done Matter

Hour 4: Yours Truly, Johnny Dollar – Medium Well Done Matter (conlusion); Great Gildersleeve – Auto Mechanic / Bickersons

Hour 5: The Lone Ranger – The Disappearing Stage; The Weird Circle – Vendetta